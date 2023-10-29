Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Pure Cycle worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $7,467,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,688.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pure Cycle

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.