Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

