Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.48. Approximately 266,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,293,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Rambus Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rambus by 787.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,548,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rambus by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.