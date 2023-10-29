Reviewing Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A comScore -28.12% -20.79% -4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Baosheng Media Group and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

comScore has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.35%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $2.41 million 2.67 -$23.74 million N/A N/A comScore $376.42 million 0.16 -$66.56 million ($1.28) -0.50

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats comScore on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.