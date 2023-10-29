Reviewing DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Ackermans & Van Haaren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Ackermans & Van Haaren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Ackermans & Van Haaren.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Ackermans & Van Haaren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.23 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.48 Ackermans & Van Haaren N/A N/A N/A $0.89 17.48

Ackermans & Van Haaren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ackermans & Van Haaren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Ackermans & Van Haaren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Ackermans & Van Haaren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ackermans & Van Haaren beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital. The Marine Engineering & Contracting segment engages in the marine construction activities, including dredging and civil works on water, as well as offshore activities in the areas of renewable energy, oil and gas, soil and sludge remediation, and aggregate and mineral extraction; real estate development activities; and development of port projects and related industrial zones, as well as offshore wind farms. The Private Banking segment offers discretionary asset management services for various private clients; specialized advisory banking services for entrepreneurs and liberal professionals; and car finance and leasing services through car dealers. The Real Estate & Senior Care segment develops mixed real estate projects, including redevelopment of iconic buildings and new constructions; and invests and develops residential, and retail and office properties. The Energy & Resources segment produces crude palm oil and bananas; offers hybrid palm oil seeds; and manufactures cement. The AvH & Growth Capital is involved in the provision of advice, engineering, and solutions in production process automation; validation and compliance services to the healthcare sector; production and sale of compact biogas installations intended for dairy cattle and pig farms, and water purification stations; manufacture of steel structures and modules for the hoisting and automotive industry; and dealing and leasing of commercial vehicles, and distribution of aftermarket products for passenger cars, trucks, and industrial applications. Ackermans & Van Haaren NV was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

