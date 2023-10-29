Reviewing Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -122.03% Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 54.78 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -8.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies.

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 382.14%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.