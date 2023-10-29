Reviewing Molecular Partners (MOLN) and The Competition

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Molecular Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners -728.99% -26.91% -24.17% Molecular Partners Competitors -4,895.63% -181.12% -45.51%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Molecular Partners Competitors 1260 4477 11585 193 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molecular Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 101.35%. Given Molecular Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molecular Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molecular Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $198.70 million $123.50 million -1.85 Molecular Partners Competitors $726.32 million $89.54 million -1.93

Molecular Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Molecular Partners. Molecular Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

