RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$276.05 million for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
