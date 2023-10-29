RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REIFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$276.05 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

