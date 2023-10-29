Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

TSE RSI opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$262.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4448399 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

About Rogers Sugar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

