Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

