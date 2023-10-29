Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $128.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CP. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.22.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.