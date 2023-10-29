Royal Bank of Canada Lowers West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$95.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.0 %

WFG opened at C$91.13 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.21.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 7.9757995 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

