Royal Bank of Canada Lowers West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$95.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.0 %
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 7.9757995 EPS for the current year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.