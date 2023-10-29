Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.32. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.