Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 0.4 %

SANM stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.