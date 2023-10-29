Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading 4.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $68.83 and last traded at $68.60. 627,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,529,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

