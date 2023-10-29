Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on ASAI

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.