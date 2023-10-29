SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) vs. Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SES has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Persimmon has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES -1.87% 3.67% 1.69% Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 1 0 0 2.00 Persimmon 2 4 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SES and Persimmon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES and Persimmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.05 billion N/A -$35.82 million ($0.17) -35.29 Persimmon $4.72 billion 0.80 $693.90 million N/A N/A

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Summary

Persimmon beats SES on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries. The company also offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. In addition, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; hybrid video platform solutions; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and multiple redundancy content. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

