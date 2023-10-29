Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expands By 12.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,675 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

