Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expands By 12.1%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,675 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.