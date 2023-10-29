Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Declines By 12.1%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

