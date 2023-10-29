Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.11

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 37727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

