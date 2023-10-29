Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after buying an additional 103,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $4,935,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.4 %

SIG stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,396 shares of company stock worth $7,484,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.