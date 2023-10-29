SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Earns “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRUFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

