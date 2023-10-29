Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

