SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,890,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,525 shares.The stock last traded at $34.53 and had previously closed at $34.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,777.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

