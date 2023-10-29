SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.46% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $66.52 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.