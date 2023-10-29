Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.44.
Spin Master Trading Up 0.4 %
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.3065237 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
