StockNews.com Downgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $308.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.05 and a 200-day moving average of $317.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

