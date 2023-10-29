StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Earns “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday.
StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE:SVI opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.48.
StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$71.29 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.30%.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
