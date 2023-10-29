Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.29. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

