Strs Ohio Buys 102,100 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 3,520.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Newpark Resources worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newpark Resources

In related news, Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.