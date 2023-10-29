Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ABR stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

