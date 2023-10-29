Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of MRC Global worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

