Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 224,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 69.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 79.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,506 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

BLFY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

