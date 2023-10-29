Strs Ohio Has $534,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,939 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

