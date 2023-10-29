Strs Ohio Has $538,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workiva were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Shares of WK opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

