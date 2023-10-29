Strs Ohio Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

