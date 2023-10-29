Strs Ohio Has $553,000 Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Carter Bankshares worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 46,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 440,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARE stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

