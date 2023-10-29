Strs Ohio Has $596,000 Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,119 shares of company stock worth $7,348,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.17) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.