Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,416,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,208 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.