Strs Ohio Invests $536,000 in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Park Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 15.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 413,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 447.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

PKE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

