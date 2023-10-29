Strs Ohio Invests $550,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Stock Up 3.8 %

AVD stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $787,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at $698,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AVD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

