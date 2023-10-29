Strs Ohio Invests $553,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of LSI Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 486,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 300,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 251,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 133,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $25,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 20,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $318,864.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $25,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,891 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,020 shares of company stock valued at $949,419. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

