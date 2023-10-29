Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Republic Bancorp worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager purchased 2,168 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,667.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RBCAA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

