Strs Ohio Purchases 500 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of York Water worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in York Water by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in York Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in York Water by 67.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in York Water by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 26.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YORW. StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

York Water Stock Down 1.0 %

YORW stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.57.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. York Water had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.