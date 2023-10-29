Strs Ohio Sells 2,200 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

