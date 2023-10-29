Strs Ohio Sells 2,800 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

SLAB opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.17 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

