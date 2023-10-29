Strs Ohio Takes Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBW. Northland Securities started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $660,003.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,336 shares of company stock worth $2,160,179. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $24.42 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $354.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.