Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Radiant Logistics worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

