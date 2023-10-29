T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $139.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.