Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

